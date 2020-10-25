CUBA CITY, Wis. — Edwin P. “Ed” Banfield, 93, of Cuba City, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. A visitation for friends will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Ed was born January 15, 1927, on the family farm by Cuba City, the son of Thomas N. and Mary Ann (Sullivan) Banfield. He married Arlene J. Chapman on October 18, 1950, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Ed worked many jobs throughout his life, including farming, mining, meat processing at the Dubuque Packing Company, trucking and was a local business owner. During his truck driving years, he was especially proud to have driven over 3 million miles accident-free.
Ed was a devoted member of St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #765, a fourth-degree member of Knights of Columbus Assembly #1202, and the Cuba City Lions Club for many years. He loved to sing and was a member of the Sinsinawa Madrigal Singers. Ed was also an avid Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brewers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fan. He enjoyed playing cards where he was highly skilled at euchre, cribbage and poker. Most especially, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; his daughters, Linda (Ron) Whitt, Slinger, WI, Julie Bockhop, Cuba City, Laura (Jeff) Johnson, Delavan, WI, and Jane (Ron) Slaght, Pleasant Prairie, WI; his sons, Ed (Pam) Banfield, Festus, MO, and Bill (Mary Jo) Banfield, Kewaskum, WI; a sister, Mary “Beebe” McWilliams, Cuba City; a sister-in-law, Janet Esch, Ridgeway, WI; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sylvester and Louis; his sisters, Imelda Alt, Luella O’Neill and Catherine Weber; and a son-in-law, Dewey Bockhop.
An Edwin P. Banfield Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers from St. Croix Hospice, especially his two guardian angels, Shannon (the little one) and Jodi, for all their loving care over the past five months.
