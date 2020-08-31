Dawn Marie Battaglia Wismeier, 58, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, having received the sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away after a long battle with breast cancer on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque, IA, 52003 with a Memorial Service to follow visitation at 11 a.m.
Dawn was born on June 13, 1962, in Chicago, IL, to Marlene and Michael Battaglia.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Carl Wismeier, whom she married on August 15, 1992, at Third Presbyterian Church in Dubuque. She was blessed with two children, Vanessa (Kyle) Rouse, and Matthew Wismeier. She was also blessed with one grandchild, Madeline.
She is also survived by her father; her sisters, Nancy (Tom) and Angel; nieces Mara and Ashley; cousin, Edward Burchert Jr; and her nephew, Anthony.
Dawn spent her life serving others. She was a caretaker to her grandmother, Myrtle Burchert, a full-time mother to her children and a second mother to many in need of a guiding voice or listening ear. Helping others was her true passion in life. Her door was always open, and a cup of coffee waited for anyone in need. Dawn especially cherished her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
“Sunrise or Sunset live each day with no regret, live a life you will never forget.” — Dawn Wismeier