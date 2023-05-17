DYERSVILLE, Iowa — James “Butch” J. Feldman, 83 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May17, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna with burial to be held at a later date. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
James was born on January 10, 1940, the son of Joseph and Violetta (Reittenger) Feldman. He married Shirley Ambrosy-Recker on November 24, 2007 in New Vienna, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley, children: Doug (Wendy) Feldman of Cedar Rapids, Rusty (Connie) Feldman of Marshalltown, Stacy “Zeke” (Brandy) Feldman of Cedar Rapids, step-children, Kevin Recker of Dyersville, Karla (Rob) Kruse of New Vienna, David (Ellen) Recker of Dyersville, Jason Recker of Dyersville, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, siblings: Esther Goedken of Manchester, Darlene Schuman of Earlville, and Shirley Putz of Manchester, in-laws: Cletus (Dolores) Ambrosy, Elgean (Don) Vogler, Betty Hageman, Richard (Lena) Ambrosy, and Ken Ambrosy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Ray and Rosa Ambrosy, in-laws: Anthony “Bud” Goedken, Everett Schuman, Julius Hageman, and Charlene Ambrosy.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
