MENOMINEE, Ill. — Donald D. Imbus, 77, of Menominee, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa at Sinsinawa surrounded by his family.
Family and Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home, in East Dubuque, where the Parish Scripture Service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Members of the American Legion Post #787 will meet at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. There will also be a visitation on Friday at the church from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Nativity B.V.M. Church in Menominee, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating.
Burial will be in Nativity BVM Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque.
Don was born on June 7, 1944, in Menominee, the son of Henry and Mary (Vogt) Imbus. He was united in marriage to Rose Engel on Sept 7, 1968, at St. Michael’s Church in Galena.
Don served in the US Army from 1965-1967. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Works April 1996. He worked many places, but his real love was farming. He worked for several different farmers, owned his own farm and in retirement enjoyed helping on his son-in-law’s family farm.
Don enjoyed watching NASCAR Racing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed a good game of Euchre, team euchre and six-handed euchre.
Don is a member of American Legion Post #787, UAW local #94 and lifelong member of Nativity BVM, Menominee.
Don is survived by his wife, Rose; their children: Brenda (Jay) Sherman of East Dubuque; Shelly (Tom) Miller of Hazel Green, WI; and Peggy (David) Brady Glen Ellyn; Grandchildren: Alexis (Michael) Chandler Hazel Green, Kyle (Paige Patzner) Miller and Drew Miller, Hazel Green, Callista and Chelsea Brady Glen Ellyn, and one great-granddaughter, Kaycee Miller, Hazel Green. He is also survived by four sisters, Mary Agnes Melssen, Doris (Bob) Watkins, Joyce (Pat) Powers, Nancy Roepke; three brothers: Bob (Marian), Jim (Nancy Miller) and Dan (Linda) Imbus; in-laws: Diane Imbus, Paul (Cheri) Engel, Leo Engel, Doug Lincoln and Dave Hannaman; many nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Kevin Freiburger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary (Vogt) Imbus, father and mother in-law, William and Marguerite Engel; Brothers: Gerald, Art and Herb Imbus; Brother and sisters in-law: Mike Roepke, Bill and Mary Krocheski, Joan Lincoln and Alice Hannaman.
Thank you to Dr. Matthew Kirkendall and Nurse Kate, Prairie Ridge Staff, St. Dominic Villa staff, and Hospice of Dubuque for kind and compassionate care.
