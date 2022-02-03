GALENA, Ill. — Mildred “Mille” Stoewer-Allendorf 89, of Galena, IL passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena.
Funeral mass will be 11 AM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of mass. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Millie was born October 5, 1932, in Galena the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Hasken) Fiedler. She graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1949. She was united in marriage to Donald Stoewer on May 14, 1952, in Galena and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1987. She later married Pete Allendorf on April 14, 1991, in Galena and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2008. Millie was an avid homemaker and assisted on the family farm. She enjoyed part-time work in a variety of settings for her social enjoyment, such as the Taylor House, Christmas in the Valley, and the ASCS office for many years. Millie was a social butterfly who enjoyed being with family and friends playing euchre. She loved playing games and telling stories with her grandchildren. Later in life, Millie spent countless hours working on her lawn with her John Deere lawnmower, ensuring her lawn was immaculate.
She is survived by her four children, Larry (Barb) Stoewer of Elizabeth, IL Susan (Mike) Meusel of Scales Mound, IL Jim (Leigh) Stoewer of Galena and Lori Anderson of Scales Mound, twenty grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and was a stepmother to Maggie (Steve) Vandermyde of St. Charles, IL, and Tom (Karan) Allendorf of Dubuque and step-grandmother to six, a stepmother-in-law to, Carol and Diane Allendorf, a sister, Carol Lattner of Waterloo, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, son, Gary Stoewer, daughter, Patricia Hesselbacher, granddaughter, Paige Stoewer, two grandsons, Kurt Meusel and Brennan Stoewer, great-great-grandson, Oliver Webster, son-in-law, Neil Anderson, two stepsons, Steve and Kenneth Allendorf.
Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Church, Galena in memory of Millie.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Koenigs, and the staff at Midwest Medical Center and Galena Stauss Assisted Living. Your care and compassion will never be forgotten.