LAKEVIEW, Ark. — Mrs. Rosemary Zeimet, 72, of Lakeview, Ark., formerly of Bellevue, Iowa, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, of natural causes, in Mountain Home, Ark.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer St., in Mountain Home. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Rosemary was born on November 18, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Joe and Marcella Lynch. On April 15, 1967, Rosemary married Dale Zeimet, who she would enjoy 53 years with. Rosemary worked at Ensign Coil and later became a homemaker. She enjoyed being with family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Mrs. Zeimet is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Mark Zeimet, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Katherine (Terry) Decker, of Clinton, Wis., Kevin (Sherri) Zeimet, of Bellevue, and Steve Zeimet, of Potosi, Wis.; grandchildren, Justin and Brittany Zeimet, Rhiannon, Austin, Kaylee and Jordan Decker, and Hunter Zeimet; step-grandchildren, Kelli and Jessi; and siblings, Bob (Charlene) Lynch, Arlene (Clete) Engelkin, Barb (Dwain) Kilburg, Janaan (Don) Junk and Lois Lynch.
Mrs. Zeimet was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Marcella; and siblings, Diane, Richard and Raymond.