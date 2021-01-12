FARLEY, Iowa — Betty G. LeClere, 94, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Burial for Betty will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Hopkinton Cemetery in Hopkinton, Iowa. Anyone unable to attend can send a memorial to, Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Betty Leclere family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046. The Reiff Funeral Home in Farley is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born on April 8, 1926, in Hopkinton, Iowa, daughter of Howard and Bessie (Porter) House. She is a graduate of the Hopkinton High School. She also attended Lenox College in Hopkinton for two years. On May 11, 1947, she was united in marriage to Alan D. LeClere in Hopkinton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 15, 1972.
She was a cook at the Western Dubuque Elementary in Farley, Iowa.
Betty is survived by one son, Thomas LeClere (and Faith), of Dubuque, IA; three grandsons, Wade (Tami) LeClere, Alan (Lisa) Klostermann, Todd Klostermann; two granddaughters, Tracy LeClere and Tina (Matt) Cigrand; 10 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchilden, and one due to arrive in May.
She is also preceded her in death by her parents; a daughter, Barbara (Bill) Klostermann; a daughter-in-law, Becki LeClere; and two brothers, Alvin House and Chuck House; and a granddaughter, Kim Klostermann.
We would like to extend a thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque and Dani Ettema and the staff at the staff at Hawkeye Care Center for the wonderful care given to Betty.
The sun be warm and kind to you the darkest night some stars shine through the dullest moon a radiance blew and when dusk came, God’s Hand to you.