ASBURY, Iowa — Daniel L. Guzzle Sr., 71, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Grand Meadows in Asbury, with his loving family at his bedside.
Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The memorial service for Dan will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 2143 Judson Drive, with Pastor Timothy Bees officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery and St. Rose Cemetery in Cuba City, Wis., at a later date.
Daniel was born April 10, 1948, in Manning, Iowa, the son of Howard and Marion (Huff) Guzzle. He was a student at Dubuque Senior High School, where he met his first love. On June 28, 1965, he married Carmen Dettman in Galena, Ill. Together they shared many loving years before her passing in 2001. He later found love again and on February 2, 2011, he married Kay (Weber) Leifker in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He worked in the agricultural chemical industry for 46 years.
Dan was an avid golfer, spending quality time with his sons on the golf course. He was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the New York Jets. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he sang in choir and worked with their technology. He was also a member of Jo Daviess County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), which was very important to him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kay Guzzle; sons, David (Penny), Dan Jr. (Kate), and Tim; daughter, Lori; step-sons, Scott (Kate) and Kevin (Marnie); step-daughter, Kelly; nine grandchildren, Bret, Carissa, Mathew, Mitchel, Ethaniel, James, Lindsey, Owen, and Addie; and sister, Chris Horachek.
He was welcomed into heaven by Carmen; their infant daughter, Jana; his parents; 2 brothers, Richard and Robert; and a sister, Janet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dubuque and/or First Baptist Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Grand River Medical Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Luther Manor-Grand Meadows, and Hospice of Dubuque.
