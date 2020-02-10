Adrian Vaske Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Feb 10, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BERNARD, Iowa — Adrian Vaske, 71, of Bernard, Iowa, died February 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bernard-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today