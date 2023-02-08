Gordon R. Bender, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore.
William C. Brosnahan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Paul E. Farrey, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Maria Elena Guerrero, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Grand River Center. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Ronald J. Hoffman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Agnes H. Klas, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Ronald C. Loeffelholz, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 9, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Thursday at the funeral home.
William J. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Maxine V. Paar, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Carol A. Raithel, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.
Jennifer L. Ruh, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Committal service: Noon Friday, Feb. 10, St. Michael’s Cemetery, Galena.
John L. Warland, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at the funeral home.
Stanley J. Wetter, Cuba City, Wis. — Parish wake service: 2:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
