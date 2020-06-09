MANCHESTER, Iowa — Merlyn Ambrose Boge, 80, of Manchester, Iowa, formally of Greeley, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence after a brief period of health complications.
He was born on December 17, 1939, in Manchester, the son of Clarence Boge and Frances (Bierman) Boge. Merlyn graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1957. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964. On March 6, 1962, Merlyn was united in marriage to Darlene Nurre at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Greeley. They welcomed three children, Carolyn and twins Tim and Tom. The couple resided in Greeley and later retired to Manchester. Merlyn was a loyal member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Greeley, and most recently, St. Mary, in Manchester. He was employed at Spahn & Rose Lumber Company and for 37 years at Cargill, Inc., both in Greeley. Merlyn was a 30-year member of the Greeley Fire Department, a member of the American Legion and served as a board member of the Greeley Commercial Club. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, going to the casino and class reunions, watching westerns and spending time with family and friends. Merlyn was a jokester and never met a stranger.
Merlyn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Darlene, of Manchester; one daughter, Carolyn (Ed) Becker, of Earlville; one son, Tom Boge, of Manchester; five grandchildren, Patrick (Hailey) Rutherfurd and Morgan Rutherfurd, of Cedar Rapids, Lexie, Tess and Tyra Boge, of Lamont; two brothers, Bill (Sharon) Boge, of Dubuque, Jerry Boge, of Guttenberg; one sister, Ruth Bolsinger, of Graham; sisters-in-law Dianne Boge, JoAnn Boge and Sheila Boge, of Dubuque, Carol Miller, of Dubuque, Barb Nurre, of Elkader, Diane Nurre, of Cedar Rapids, and Barb (Jerry) Cole, of Manchester; brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Nurre, of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Tim Boge in 2014; his parents; father and mother-in law, Floyd and Dorothy Nurre; six brothers Ron, Clyde, Dale, Harry, Dick and Dan Boge; one sister, Diane (Dennis) Walke; and two brothers-in-law, Whitey Bolsinger and Dave Nurre.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Manchester, Iowa, with Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating. Military Rites and Fireman’s Last Call will be held outside the church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Private family Scripture service at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, in Manchester, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Greeley, Iowa.
The family would prefer memorials to flowers.