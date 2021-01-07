Janet V. (Peter) Grew, age 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Grand Meadows.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Janet was born on August 19, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of John A. and Mary (Horsfall) Peter.
Janet graduated from high school and went on to attend Eastern Washington College of Education in Cheney, WA. She would move to Massachusetts and make her home for 36 years, until returning to Dubuque in the late 90s.
Her faith was very important to her. Janet was a long time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she volunteered her time with the St. John’s Lutheran Clothes Closet.
Janet was always ready to lend a helping hand. She served as a Brownie Girl Scout Leader and spent countless hours at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. When she found a little extra free time in her days, Janet could be found sitting and painting, or getting together with friends for some country line dancing. She also enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles.
We are deeply saddened at Janet’s passing away, but are very thankful for the 88 years she was here with us, and the countless life lessons she taught us along the way. Janet will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her, and we hope everyone whose life she touched will follow her example of always leaving things better than she found them.
Those left to cherish Janet’s memory include her children, Carlton (Claire) Grew, Portland, OR, Karen Ellison, Grand Junction, CO, and David (Suzan) Grew, Harwich, MA; and her sister, Ruth Haugen, Johnston, IA.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Bernard Grew; a son-in-law, Bill Ellison; her siblings, Robert in infancy, Helen (Laverne) Richards, Dorothy (Peter) Plein, James (Dorothy Jane) Peter and John (Donna) Peter; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Haugen.
Janet’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Grand Meadows, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, professional and compassionate care of Janet these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Janet’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Janet V. Grew Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.