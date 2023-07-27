GALENA, Ill. — Daniel Joseph Kane, 70, of Galena, IL, passed away at home on July 22, 2023.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd, and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church New Melleray with Fr. Martin Obeng officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

