GALENA, Ill. — Daniel Joseph Kane, 70, of Galena, IL, passed away at home on July 22, 2023.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd, and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church New Melleray with Fr. Martin Obeng officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Daniel was born in Dubuque, Iowa the son Joseph Patrick and Angella Loretta Kane on November 10, 1952.
He grew up farming in the Bernard-Key West area with his father and brothers. Graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1970. Later worked at John Deere of Dubuque followed by farming in Galena then establishing his own business of Dan Kane’s Landscaping in Galena, IL — Territory area.
Dan was a caring man devoted to his family and his customers he would drop anything for them day or night. He was well known for his comical sayings, he loved to see people smile and laugh. He was very well respected by the business community and his employees, both past and current.
Dan’s passion was his work and building rock walls on his loader truck. Along with spending time with his family, significant other, and especially his grandchildren. In his free time, he always loved tractor pulling with lifelong friends Bill Miller and Ed Eilenfeld, and more recently his daughter Rachel and son-in-law Bob. But most of all Dan was known as kindhearted man known for his hard work, and great stories!
He has three children; Daniel J. Kane, Jr. (Shannon), Jacob R. Kane (Nakita), and Rachel L. Freiburger (Robert). His grandchildren; Daniel III, Mia, Ace, Olivia, Jacob, and Scarlette, and longtime significant other Cheryl Piersall; who he loved dearly and always enjoyed spending time and getting dinner with.
Dan is also survived by Shirley (Glenn) Sieverding, Joyce (Friend, Leon) Haudenshield, Janet Beireis, Marie (Jim) Balk, Marty (Cindy) Kane, Mike (Margie) Kane, Linda (Clarence) Hoftender, Bill (Mary Kay) Kane, and his uncle Tom Kane. Along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Angella; sister Mary Jo; brothers-in-law Jay Kiernan, John Beireis, and Jim Haudenshield; his uncle John Paul Kane, aunts Kaye and Gracie Kane, his nephew Mark Kane, along with many other loved ones.