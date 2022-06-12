Kathaleen M. “Kay” (Manders) Nelson, age 82, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:58 p.m., on Monday, June 6, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To celebrate Kay’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, at Behr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Kay was born on August 25, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Ervin and Bernice (Speak) Manders.
Kay was a lifelong Dubuque resident. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ronald Nelson, on August 22, 1959, in Dubuque. The couple were blessed with 4 children and 50 wonderful years of marriage before Ron passed away on September 11, 2009. Kay was always a hard worker and devoted her career to working at Merrimac and the John Deere Dubuque Works. She also volunteered countless hours with the Salvation Army. In her free time Kay enjoyed traveling and occasionally trying her luck at the casino. She also like to take some time to sit quietly and read her latest book and work on her latest crafting project. Spending time with her family was what truly brought Kay the greatest joy. She loved family get togethers and especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren. Kay was a great example of a devoted wife, mom and grandma who worked hard and always made sure her family was taken care of. We will miss her tremendously.
Those left to cherish Kay’s memory include her children, Peggy Hansen, Maquoketa, IA, Ken (Lori) Nelson, Dubuque, IA and Rita (Doug) Kandel, Lake Forrest, CA; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Carol (Dale) Dieters, Dubuque, IA, Sheila (Jerry) Shireman, Dubuque, IA and Mary Frost, Maquoketa, IA; a sister-in-law, LeeAnn Frost, Dubuque, IA; a brother-in-law, Ron Miller, Maquoketa, IA; a special friend, Ronald Holdridge, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Nelson; 1 son, Patrick Nelson; a sister, Betty Miller; 3 brothers, Michael “Mickey” Manders in infancy, Kenny Manders and Tom Frost; and a son-in-law, Jeff Hansen.
Kay’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff in the ICU at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Kay. Also a very special thanks to her grandson, Mike, for always taking care of whatever Kay needed.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Kay’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kay Nelson Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.