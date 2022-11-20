MESQUITE, Texas — Sandra (Sandy) Kay Dodson (Fleege), 74, of Mesquite, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Plano, TX, following a short battle with cancer.
Sandy was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 18,1948 to parents Geraldine and Ronald Fleege. She was the oldest of three siblings; she lived in Omaha for 15 years before moving to Texas in 1982 Sandy raised her four children in Dallas, where she lived before returning to Dubuque in 2002; she retired from Medical Associates in 2014 and relocated back to Dallas to be closer to her children. Sandy was a devoted mother and worker; she was incredibly organized and everything had its place. She was an avid reader, even keeping a notebook of which books she read. She loved British TV shows on PBS and The History Channel. She was a lifelong fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team as well as the Dallas Cowboys. She enjoyed listening to music; she loved decorating for each holiday, drinking coffee with the Sunday newspaper, feeding and watching the birds, sitting on the patio, and spending time with her kids and youngest granddaughter. Sandy was known for sending care packages filled with thoughtful goodies, cards, coupons and articles of interest to her children. Sandy’s last selfless act was to donate her body to medical research.
Sandy is survived by her four children, Ronald Smith (Alleene, AR), Timothy Smith (Mesquite, TX), Julie Dodson (Euless, TX) and her spouse James Garcia, and her youngest daughter Caroline Dodson (Houston, TX) and her spouse Saad Zawati; two granddaughters, Morgan Howe and Norah Zawati; three great grandchildren; and her brother and sister, Mike Fleege (Galena, IL) and Donna Pfeiler (Dubuque, IA) and nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her former spouse, Harold Dodson, and her beloved dog Mikey. No funeral is scheduled; a memorial service is pending.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Plano who cared for Sandy and showed such compassion.
