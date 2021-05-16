HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Benjamin R. “Benny” Schroeder, 44, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis., with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the Holy Ghost Church Cemetery, Dickeyville, Wis.
A public visitation for friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, where there will be a Parish Wake Service at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church before the service on Wednesday. The family suggests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Ben was born on August 27, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Thomas and Michele (Mason) Schroeder. He married Amy Leibfried on August 8, 2009, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler.
Ben graduated from UW-Stout in 1998 and taught for five years at Nicolet High School in Milwaukee, Wis., before joining the John Deere family as a project manager.
He enjoyed bowling from a young age, fishing with his cousins and friends, and hunting, especially with his dad, brother and cousins on their annual trips to the cabin.
Ben loved to travel. He took many camping trips with his cousins, including to the Boundary Waters, the Appalachian Mountains and Glacier National Park.
He was devoted to traveling with Amy, Winnie, Everett, and Ruthie to national parks and state capitals, making every trip an educational experience for the kids. During their “blessed year” the family took a memorable trip to Disney World.
A devoted father, Winnie was his “daddy’s girl,” Everett shared in his love of bowling, baseball and fishing, and Ruthie inherited his wonderful sense of humor. Ben coached Winnie’s and Everett’s bowling teams, and Everett’s baseball team.
He definitely instilled his values into his children. No matter where he went, Ben ran into someone he knew. If you met him for five minutes, he made you feel as if you had known him forever. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Amy, of Hazel Green; three children, Winnie, Everett and Ruthie, at home; his father, Tom Schroeder, Eau Claire, WI; his mother, Michele Schroeder, Cuba City, WI; two sisters, Jolene Schroeder-Hein, Dodgeville, WI, and Abbie Hall, Dubuque, IA; a brother, Mickey Schroeder, Fort Atkinson, WI; and his in-laws, Tom and Judy Leibfried, Cuba City, WI.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Pat Mason, and Irvin and Pauline Schroeder; his step-mother, Patty Schroeder; uncles, Gene Schroeder, Walter Riniker and Mike Lyons; aunts, Judy Riniker, Mary Kaiser and Marsha Schroeder; cousins, Jeff Kaiser and Eric Lyons; and a niece, Skyler Fekete.
The family wishes to thank Grant County Hospice, Dr. Monga, the University of Iowa Hospital Oncology Staff, Dr. Engelman and the staff at Medical Associates Oncology, and Kate Duggan at Medical Associates Health Plans. Special thanks to Lesley Pennewell for taking such good care of Ben during the last few months, and all those who have shown support to the family these past three years.
In lieu of flowers, a Ben Schroeder Memorial Fund has been established. Cards may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.