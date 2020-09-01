BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Phyllis Ann Osterhaus, 87, of Bloomington, Wis., went home to our Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020.
She was born November 3, 1932, to Edward and Ursula (Martelle) Vopelak.
Phyllis married Roger P. Osterhaus on October 13, 1952. Together they had five children who survive her: son, Daniel (Linda) Osterhaus, of Bloomington, daughter Kathleen (John) Slipek, of Abbotsford, daughter, Victoria (Jeffrey) Crubel, of Bloomington, son, James Osterhaus, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Mary Jane (David) Abbott, of Wisconsin Rapids.
“Grandma” was loved by all her grandchildren: RJ Osterhaus, Danny Jo (Jason) Dill, Matthew Osterhaus, Dominic Osterhaus, Isaac Slipek (Catherine Puccio), Benjamin Slipek, Noelle Slipek, Stephanie (Nick) Zeeh, Molly (Wade) Winkers, Kirby (Jamee) McCarthy, Clinton Crubel, Libby (Tim) Mahowald, Emma Strub and Hannah (Brandon) Johnson. She is also survived by her 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Eddie (Judy) Vopelak, of Janesville, Wis.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger, in 2014; her parents; granddaughter, Danielle Osterhaus; her dear sister, Veronica McKinney, and just recently her brother, Richard Vopelak.
Our mom was known by all for the grace and unselfish spirit of sacrifice during her 50-year struggle with rheumatoid arthritis. She never gave up nor complained and always thought others were worse off than herself. Her big smile and wonderful laugh warmed all who met her.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bloomington. In keeping with Phyllis’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is entrusted with her care.
The family wishes to thank all who took care of our mom since the death of our father, at home and those at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien over the last year.
“The time may be delayed, the manner may be unexpected, but the answer is sure to come. Not a tear of sacred sorrow, not a breath of holy desire, poured out to God will ever be lost, but in God’s own time and way will be wafted back again in clouds of mercy, and fall in showers of blessings on you, and on those for whom you pray.”
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.