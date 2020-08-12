BERNARD, Iowa — Lucille Lorraine McAndrew, 95, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on August 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Family, New Melleray Catholic Church, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. No public visitation will be held. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Lucille Herrig was born at home in La Motte, Iowa, on December 21, 1924, to John and Mary (Thielen) Herrig. She attended school through 12th grade at Holy Rosary School in La Motte. Lucille was united in marriage to Robert J. McAndrew on September 29, 1948. She and Bob farmed in the Bernard area for many years. Bob preceded her in death on April 24, 1999.
Lucille was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Church. She lived her faith every day. Lucille was a wonderful mother to her 10 children, and a loving grandmother to her 29 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one due in February 2021, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She set an enduring example for her family on how to live life with integrity, compassion, grace and humor.
After raising her children, Lucille worked as a cook at Heritage Manor for 28 years, retiring at 80 years of age. She truly enjoyed her work and her co-workers. She never felt as if her job was work. Upon retirement, Lucille enjoyed playing Euchre with the neighborhood ladies and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.
Lucille is survived by five sons, Tim, Jim (Patti), Ted, Mark (Deena), Brian (Chris); and five daughters, Jan (Del) Tucker, Ann Lehnhardt, Kathy (Dave) Lawler, Carole (Nick) Cigrand, and Trish McAndrew Pins. She is also survived by her brother, Bill; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Herrig and Virginia Lammer.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Norbert, Al, Alvina, Jim, Hilda, Art, Julien, Ed, Ermina and Arnie; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank Sherry Kelchen, the staff at Cascade Medical Center, and Scott and Heather from Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care of our Mom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bernard Fire Department or a charity of your choice.