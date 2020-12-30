PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Reverend Father Francis Jerome Steffen entered eternal life on December 28, 2020, at the age of 89, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Platteville, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Mary Church, Platteville, Wisconsin, with The Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, Deacon Larry Tranel, and Deacon Bill Bussan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A public visitation for friends and family will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Fr. Steffen was born on November 18, 1931, in Platteville, Wisconsin, and is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Florence (Klar) Steffen.
After attending Sunnydale Rural Grade School in Belmont Township, and then St. Mary Parish Grade School, Platteville, Fr. Steffen attended Loras High School in Dubuque, Iowa. He completed his collegiate studies at Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy in 1953. He attended St. Francis Major Seminary, Saint Francis, Wisconsin, for theological studies. After ordination, he subsequently earned a Master of Arts in Library Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Fr. Steffen was ordained to the sacred priesthood by The Most Reverend William P. O’Connor, Bishop of Madison, on May 25, 1957, at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison.
Fr. Steffen began serving in the Diocese of Madison as a Parochial Vicar at St. Stanislaus Parish, Berlin, and Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie. He then became a librarian and instructor at Holy Name Seminary for 18 years before serving as a Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral Parish of St. Raphael. Fr. Steffen became Pastor of Holy Ghost Parish, Dickeyville, and later Rector of the Cathedral Parish of St. Raphael, before returning as Pastor of Holy Ghost Parish, Dickeyville, while later concurrently and additionally serving as a temporary Parochial Administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish, Kieler, and St. Joseph Parish, Sinsinawa. Subsequently, he served as the Pastor of both Holy Ghost Parish, Dickeyville, and Immaculate Conception Parish, Kieler. He retired from active parish ministry in 2007. During his years of service to the Diocese of Madison, Fr. Steffen served as the head of the music department at Holy Name Seminary, a college spiritual director at Holy Name Seminary, Chair of the Diocesan Music Committee, Chaplain to the Dominic Club, Chairman of the Wisconsin Association of School Librarians, Chaplain to the Diocesan Singles Ministry, board member of the Methodist Retirement Center, Chair of the Diocesan Office of Conciliation Arbitration Committee, Dean of the Grant County Deanery, and Co-Chaplain of the Serra Club of Madison.
Survivors include his siblings, Tom (Gloria) Steffen, Deerfield, WI, and Shirley Withrow, Platteville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary (Elmer) Digman; a brother-in-law, Jack Withrow; his step-mother, Clara Steffen (Bussan, Tesmer); a step-brother, Dale Tesmer; and a step-sister, Merceda Watson (Tesmer).
The family wishes to thank Dr. White and all the caregivers at Edenbrook, and his friend and deacon, Larry Tranel.
In lieu of flowers, a Fr. Francis J. Steffen Memorial Fund has been established.
