CASSVILLE, Wis. — Nicholas John “Jack” Valentine, age 25, of Cassville, was killed in action on December 31, 1953, during the Korean War, and later accounted for on March 16, 2021.
He was born on March 1, 1928, the son of Nicholas and Hilda (Pearson) Valentine.
Jack graduated from Cassville High School in 1946.
On September 9, 1948, he enlisted into the United States Army. In late 1950, Jack was a member of Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on December 6, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. His remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on August 1, 2018, and were subsequently identified. Jack’s name is received on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.
Survivors include his brother, Robert (Joan) Valentine; two nieces, Patricia (Mark) Sisler and Lynn (Tony Kamp) Lang; and a niece-in-law, Patricia Valentine.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother Thomas (Mert) Valentine; sister-in-law, Rozita Valentine; and a nephew, Michael Valentine.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at St. Charles Cemetery, Cassville.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until time of services at the church, where social distancing and wearing a mask will be encouraged.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.
