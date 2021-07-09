Robert A. Biermann, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Elizabeth A. Heims, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Elmer C. Klar, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Rick Klinkhammer, Balltown, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Balltown Lion’s Pavilion.
Barbara A. Lane, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Services: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Philip R. Love, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Phyllis L. Naumann, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Church, Dubuque.
Frederick I. Phelps, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, First Congregational Church, McGregor, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William C. Portz, Spragueville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Daniel J. Reiter, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Sharon L. Reuter, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert J. Grass-Schubert, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Services: 1 p.m. today at the chapel.
Thomas M. Zeeh, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien.