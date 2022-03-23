Cataleya Christine York, 11-week-old infant daughter of Andre Iceson York Sr. and Hannah Christine Garrigus, passed away on March 18, 2022.
Family and friends may gather from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with prayers to conclude at 4 p.m.
Cataleya was born on December 26, 2021, in Dubuque. She is survived by her loving parents, Hannah and Andre; her siblings, Aniya Lewis, age 10, Amarien York, age 10, Taerin Lewis, age 8, Andre York Jr., age 4, Tyree York, age 3, and Starr York, age 2.
She is also survived by her grandparents, Laura Garrigus, Tameka York, Henry Garrigus and Andre Blackshire; aunts, Alicia Garrigus, Lameka York, Holly Garrigus, D’Re Blackshire and Dajsia Blackshire; uncles, Augie Garrigus, Lucas Garrigus and Dionte Burford; along with great-grandmothers; great-grandfathers; and great-aunts and uncles.
In Heaven, she joins her uncle Tyree Blackshire and great-grandma Shirley Kramer.
Mother’s love is something words can’t touch. It is in the valley that comes full force, like lightning and thunder, like the silence of the rain, the tear drops that fall, an endless river in the heart and song.
Father’s love is deep yet surfaced; it is in the touch, no one can hold one like he does; gentle yet strong, it’s forever that his love goes on.
Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not. To our family and friends, thank you for your love and support through this tragic time. Please remember our sweet Cataleya with a smile, happiness and baby conversations.