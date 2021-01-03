FARLEY, Iowa — Betty Ann Young-Schneider, age 74, of Farley, completed her earthly journey on Dec. 28, 2020, at her loving sister Mary’s home in Dickeyville, WI. To honor Betty’s life, a private family service is being held.
Betty was born on Oct. 14, 1946, in Balkow, MO, a daughter to Katherine (Seifert) Graves. Betty’s family eventually made their way to Dubuque, where she met George Young. The couple was united in marriage in 1965 and soon blessed with two children, Lynn Marie Young and Dale William Young. Betty invested many of her working years at the Bar-X, before finally moving to Finley Hospital, where she spent her final years until retirement.
She was also blessed with many wonderful years with her second husband, Don Schneider. Betty possessed a continuous quick wit and contagious sense of humor which the memories of will surely help to bring healing into the hearts of all who knew and loved her. We are grateful for the opportunity to spend one last Christmas together and may peace find its way into our days ahead as we wait to see our dear Betty once again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of include her two children, Lynn Young, East Dubuque, IL, and Dale Young, Peosta, IA; her three grandchildren, C.J. Young, Carissa Young and Tim Young; her great-grandson, Levi Freeman; her siblings, Mary Westemeier, Dickeyville, WI, Jerry (Carol) Graves, East Dubuque, IL, Jeanie Dura, Dickeyville, WI, and Harold Staudenraous, Dubuque; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Don Schneider; her brothers, Joe (Loretta) Graves and Jake (Irene) Graves; her niece, Janet Westemeier; and her nephew, Donnie Graves.
Betty’s family would like to thank everyone who has helped us through the last few months. Your love, compassion, generosity, patience and care have truly made this most difficult time more manageable. Thank you and may God bless you all for your kindnesses!
Online condolences may be shared with Betty’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.