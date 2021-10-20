HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Robert L. Gerlich, (Bob) 89, of rural Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 7, 1932, in Hopkinton, IA, the son of Julius and Eleanor (Griebel) Gerlich.
After Bob graduated from Hopkinton High School he served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He met his future wife, Alvina, at a dance at Melody Mill, Dubuque, IA. They were united in marriage on June 20, 1956 in Kieler, WI. They celebrated 61 wonderful years together. Until she passed on February 10, 2017. Bob worked for John Deere 31 years as a Machinist as he provided for his wife and 6 children.
Bob enjoyed life to the fullest as his family and friends might say” He was a prankster and loved to tell a joke or two”. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and long necking in cards with a stiff Canadian Hunter drink in his hand. Bob loved to play softball for Sandy Hook Tavern until 50 years of age. He looked forward to winters in Texas, but most of all Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends who will dearly miss his teasing, love, laughter, and friendship.
Surviving are his 6 children, Thomas (Linda) Gerlich of Cuba City, Karen (Steve) Giese of Onalaska, Judy (Tim) Miehe of Holmen, Peggy (Charlie) Ward of Delhi, Scott (Beth) Gerlich of Danbury, and Mark (Annie) Gerlich of Rockdale; 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Underhill, Alice (Jim) Sauser, and Carol Gassman; sisters-in-law, Violet Haverland and Alverna Haverland.
Visitation will be Friday, October 22nd from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m.at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating, and burial at the church cemetery next to his loving wife, where military honors will be accorded by VFW Post # 6455 of Dickeyville. Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, IL. Is serving the family. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts in his memory. Monetary gifts will go to his two favorite charities: St. Jude’s Hospital and Disabled Veterans.