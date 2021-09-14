PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Dennis R. Fuller, age 77 of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Great River Care Center in McGregor, IA.
He was born October 1, 1943 in Prairie du Chien, the son of Earl and Doris (Hamilton) Fuller. He married Bonita “Bonnie” Johnson August 29, 1964 at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish. Together, they owned and operated the Sawmill Saloon in Prairie du Chien for over 40 years. Denny also worked in the family business in his early years, Fuller Log and Lumber. Bonnie preceded him in death on June 22, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters Kelly (Dan) Steiger and Michelle (Jeff) Warne; his son Barron (Becky) Fuller; his sister Doreen (Chuck) Renz along with his grandchildren Nicholas, Sammy, Tyler, and Jamie, one great grandchild Gavin Gillizer along with his special niece Denise. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Bonnie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Great River Care Center or Crossing Rivers Hospice. The Garrity Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.