Francis W. Fangman, 91, of Dubuque, and formerly of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Francis will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. The family is requesting that everyone in attendance wear a mask. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Francis Fangman Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Francis will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa. The services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate facebook page.
He was born May 13, 1930 in Earlville, Iowa, son of Frank and Hilda (Bockenstedt) Fangman. He received his education in the Billhorn Country schools in Manchester, Iowa. On April 16, 1952 he was united in marriage to Esther G. Trenkamp at St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2003. On Dec. 24, 2004 he was united in marriage to Janet Busch at St. Patrick’s in Epworth, Iowa.
He began his trucking career driving for Walt Burds and Dave McAndrew Trucking. He then went to Flynn Ready Mix and drove a cement mixer for 23 years until his retirement, after which he was a bus driver for Western Dubuque Schools for 12 years. He was also a custodian for St. Patrick’s in Epworth for 3 years.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth and it’s Altar and Rosary society, a member of the Teamsters Union, and Farm Bureau.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter in his younger years. He enjoyed camping, and winters in Texas in his retirement years; and he always enjoyed a good game of euchre.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Busch of Dubuque, IA; five children, Diane (Merlin) Gehrke of Davenport, IA, Patty (Jim) Leibold of Epworth, IA, Larry (Cheryl) Fangman of Omaha, NE, Ken (Donna) Fangman of Farley, IA and Kevin Fangman of Des Moines, IA; his step-children, Julie (Jim) Gross, Jeff (Lynn) Justice and Tom (Jodi) Johnson; his grandchildren, Beth Hall, Mike Leibold, Michelle Phillips, Hans (Bailey) Keimig-Gehrke, Adam Fangman, Cara (Elaine) Fangman, Derek Fangman and 11 step-grandchildren; his great grandchildren, Ty and Beau Hall, Lauren and Addilyn Leibold and Fred, Rory and Esther Phillips and 6 step-great grandchildren; his siblings, Vernice Knutsen of Sigourney, IA, Vincent (Joan) Fangman of Ashland, NE, Theodore (Martie) Fangman of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Gerald (Lorraine) Fangman of Arvada, CO and three sisters-in-law, Pat Fangman of Elkader, IA Sally Trenkamp and Kathleen Trenkamp both of Dyersville, IA.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; by a grandson, Aaron Gehrke on Feb. 11, 2020; his siblings and in-laws, Estelle (Ed) Ruff, James (Rita & Emma) Fangman, Mary (Cyril Berns & Roy) Eulberg, Juanita (Don) Loeffelholz, Bernard Fangman and Bernadette Fangman and John Knudsen; his brother and sister-in-laws, Hilda (Ray) Vorwald, Edmund Trenkamp, Mary Trenkamp, Frank Trenkamp, Ralph Trenkamp, Emma Trenkamp, Albert Trenkamp and Elmer in infancy and Marvin Kingery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to thank the staff on the COVID-19 unit at MercyOne in Dubuque.