Jean L. Ambrosy, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Carson Celebration of Life, Maquoketa, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Kenneth C. Bahl, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, where services will follow.
Kayne P. Clancy-Lincicum, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today at the chapel.
Gary L. Cooper, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the church.
Gregory Edmonds, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Sharon Killian, Dubuque — Prayer service: 4 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Norma J. Swift, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, with Scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Rosalyn I. Walston, Fulton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, St. John the Baptist Church’s Antl Hall, Savanna, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
