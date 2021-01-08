ANAMOSA, Iowa — Karen Ann (Ambrosy) Kleppe, 59, of Anamosa, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Friends may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road where a private family funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Ministers Tim Miller and Rodney Blumi officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we encourage and require the wearing of masks and social distancing while attending the visitation. If you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook Page.
Karen was born March 13, 1961, in Monticello, the daughter of Wendel & Callista (Pfab) Ambrosy, of Bernard. She was a graduate of Western Dubuque High School. Karen was united in marriage to her best friend and love of her life, Gale Kleppe, on June 28, 1986, at The First Congregational Church of Christ Dubuque. They resided in Wyoming, until moving to Anamosa.
Karen was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. For many years she was a childcare provider and later cleaned for businesses. She enjoyed time with family and friends. She was the life of the party and her laugh was contagious. Karen enjoyed playing cards and baking.
Her mother passed on the baking gene and Karen was known for “Grandma’s Cookies,” which were a family favorite. Karen and Gale opened their home and hearts to many foster children.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Gale; their daughters Clarissa and Jessie Kleppe, Cyndi Janssens and Jennifer Weirup; and several grandchildren. Siblings, Leonard (Deb) Ambrosy, of Bernard, Martin (Carol) Ambrosy, of Dubuque, Darlene (Pat) Koob, of Palestine, TX. Her in-laws, Dennis & JoAnn Kleppe, of Lost Nation. Brothers & Sisters-in-law Vicki (Max) McNeil, Valori Marr, Gary (Debbie) Kleppe. Along with nieces and nephews who adored her.
Preceded in death by her parents, Wendel & Callista; and her brother, Loras Ambrosy; and many Aunts and Uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Karen’s family.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Above and Beyond Home Health Care and Hospice, and Jones County Regional Medical Center for the great care and compassion they gave to Karen.