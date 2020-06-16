GALENA, Ill. — Rachael Audra Funston, 47, of Galena, Ill., died at home surrounded by her family, on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family, and cremation rites will be accorded.
She was born September 20, 1972, in Cuba City, Wis., the daughter of Tom and Diane (Bunyer) Bartsch. Rachael attended the Galena school system and graduated from Chapel Hill High School in North Carolina. She was united in marriage to Joseph “Joe” Funston on April 20, 1998, in Galena. Rachael held a variety of jobs inside and outside of the home. She was an animal and human rights supporter and was extremely passionate about what she believed in. She will fondly be remembered as a kind-hearted and compassionate person who would do anything for anyone. Rachael was an electronics “wiz” and an online shopper extraordinaire, always providing her expertise to family and friends. Her hobbies included crafting, reading, gardening, listening to music and watching movies. She especially enjoyed watching “Star Wars” with her son. Rachael loved and spoiled her many pets.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; her son, Christian Funston; her parents, Thomas (Diane) Bartsch; one brother, Blake (special friend Marilyn Corpus) Bartsch and their family Brevin and Ava Bartsch and William, Brian and Leila Corpus; one sister, Katie (Bryan) Pack; paternal grandmother, Barb Bartsch; mother-in-law, Susan Funston; sister-in-law, Cindy (David) Bayliss, and their family, Tyler, Timothy, Sarah, Brian, Jacob, and Isaiah Bayliss; brother-in-law, Jeremy (Sara) Funston and their family, Wyatt, Keaira and Issac Funston; and her many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rachael was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Henry “Shady” (Mae) Bunyer; her paternal grandfather; James Bartsch, and father-in-law, Richard Funston.
A memorial fund has been established in Rachael’s name at the Dupaco Community Credit Union, 11375 Oldenburg Lane, Galena, IL 61036.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Gregory Vandigo, Medical Associates Oncology Team, Galena VFW Post #2665, Hospice of Dubuque, and the many family and friends who have reached out to help during this difficult time. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
