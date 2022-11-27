EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Margie J. Roth, 99, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:00 — 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Margie was born May 25, 1923, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Arthur and Katherine (Welter) Sarazin. She married the love of her life, Ambrose C. “Ambie” Roth on July 25, 1945 in Dubuque. Margie and Ambie spent 68 wonderful years together before Ambie passed away on April 24, 2014.
Margie was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother with a heart of gold.
She loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, baking, and sewing. She was always happy to help everyone from stitching torn clothes and making alterations to lending an ear if you needed to talk. In 1966 she moved with her husband to “the farm” and became a great farmer’s wife. Not only did she enjoy taking the kids and grandkids out to do chores, she prepared many meals for family and friends after a long hard day’s work. Margie’s cooking was the main reason Ambie had no problem getting help on the farm.
Margie was an avid craft maker in her sewing room. She made and repaired adult and doll clothing, photo albums, cabbage patch dolls and much more. If it had a stitch, she could make it or repair it.
One of her favorite holiday pastimes was making turtles. She would sit at the kitchen table with family, friends and mostly her husband turning it into a candy factory.
When Margie wasn’t at the farm you might find her at Bingo or an occasional visit to the casino. She wouldn’t miss bingo for the world.
Margie loved entertaining at the farm. She couldn’t wait to see who would stop in, and if you did stop in your short visit became a all day affair because you didn’t want to leave. She had that fun personality that would keep you there all day. If you didn’t stop at the farm maybe, you would have been lucky enough to go to breakfast with her. Margie went to breakfast frequently; she loved her dippy eggs, especially at Stonehill.
Surviving is her daughter, Diane K. Korish (special friend, Carl Langkamp) of Benton, WI: her two sons, Duane V. Roth (special friend Sissy, of Ash Flats, AR., and David R. (Pam) Roth, of East Dubuque, IL. 6 Grandchildren, numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren, her sister Rita Clancy, Dubuque, IA., and sisters-in-law, Darlene Gibson and Lois Roth, both of East Dubuque, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, her cherished husband Ambie, a son, Daniel A. Roth, a granddaughter, Tammy L. Roth, a great-granddaughter, Chelsie Jo Roth; her siblings, Dorothy Vosberg, Roy (Mary) Sarazin, Violet (Bill) Haberkorn, Evelyn (Ralph) Dean, Ruth (Ollie) King, Mildred (Robert) Schroeder, Nancy (Elmer) Mills and Grace (Charles) Clancy; and 7 brothers-in law, John Speaker, Wayne Roth, Edward Roth, Louis Roth, Donald Roth, Gordon Gibson and Ron Metcalf; 2 sisters-in-law Carrie Johnston and Helen Metcalf
Margie’s family would like to thank Stonehill Care Center for the excellent care they provided to Margie in the last months of her life.
