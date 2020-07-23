JANESVILLE, Wis. — John C. Bausch, 51, died July 19, 2020.
A celebration life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at J&J’s Sandbar in Cassville.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.
