Burton Baird Sessions, of Dubuque, passed away on April 24, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Private family service and burial will be held at Linwood Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Baird, a great-great grandson of John Burton, an early settler of Dubuque County in the 1830s, was born on June 29, 1954, in Dubuque to John A. Sessions and Virginia Wallis Sessions.
Baird was a graduate of Hempstead High School and attended the University of Dubuque. He was employed for many years at Riley Auto Sales, AIH Chrome, and most recently, after retirement, at the Dubuque Driving Range. He loved the game of golf and the Saturday morning Dubuque Farmers Market adventures with his good friend Jerry Mohr. In his younger years, he bowled, played tennis and purchased muscle cars! He was a founding member of the Custom Riders of Dubuque who rode throughout Iowa for various charities.
Baird gave so much love to his family and many friends and received their love in return.
From son John Francis: “We’ve been through so much together. You always knew when I needed a friend or a father’s love. I was and will always be so proud that you were my dad.”
As close friend Mark Noble stated: “We are all better off having known this wonderful man. He has had a positive impact on many lives.”
Niece Christine stated: “He was the cool uncle with the cool cars and great parties.”
His sister, Barb, always teased him about his Sessions’ lineage being traced back to Charlemagne thru the Kings of England, William the Conqueror as well as thru the Kings of France, and obviously, she has had the last say on that subject. And there you have it, this was Baird.
Baird is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Nicole Marie.
Baird is survived by his wife and best friend, Carol Lee Jellison; son, John Francis (Libbi); grandchildren, Alec John, Jovi Nicole, Gracelyn Marie and Gabriella Hope; stepchildren, Leah (Alex) Kirkpatrick and Lucas Galle; sisters, Annette Sessions Lock and Barbara Wallis Sessions; nieces, Christine Sessions Schejbal, Laurel Wallis Vlasek and Jennifer Burton Lock, who have always said he was their “Prince Charming.”
Online condolences for the family may be submitted at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Due to the wonderful care provided and personal caring by the doctors and the nursing staff, the family would like any memorials to be given to: MercyOne Dubuque Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund, Mercy Hospital, 250 Mercy Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001.