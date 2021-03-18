EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Milo G. Kettmann, 78, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Luther Manor-Hillcrest Campus in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Milo was born on May 10, 1942, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Milo and Gladys (Oswald) Kettmann, Sr. He was a graduate of Wahlert High School. Milo married Mary Herst, of East Dubuque, on September 4, 1965, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.
His years were spent working as a crane operator at Dubuque Tank Terminal, later unloading trucks at Walmart in Dubuque, and lastly stocking shelves at Hy-Vee on Locust St. in Dubuque.
Milo enjoyed cooking and baking. His specialities were cloverleaf rolls, coffeecake, and snickerdoodle cookies. Lawn mowing, container gardening, and fishing on his pontoon boat were high on his list. Bluegills and crappies swam for their lives when he was on the water! Favorite books for him were Clive Cussler novels.
He was a man who valued friendship and honesty from people.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughter, Monica; sister, Jeri; two grandsons, Jordan and Jarod; and two granddaughters, Jesi & Madison; nieces and nephews. His poodle Milly will miss him terribly.
Milo was preceded in death by his son, Matthew; his parents; stepmother; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; a nephew; and four brothers-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clarity Clinic of Dubuque.
Mary wishes to send special thanks to the nurses and staff at Mercy One Dubuque 4th floor and Luther Manor for caring for Milo.
