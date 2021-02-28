Sister Rosalie Glanz, BVM (Victor Ann), 92, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Marian Hall.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Rosalie was a secondary teacher in Mundelein, Ill.; Kansas City, Mo.; Wichita, Kan.; Tucson, Ariz.; and Burbank, Calif. She also worked as a liaison for a campaign control center in Milwaukee.
She was born on July 10, 1928, in Milwaukee to Victor and Madeline Ann Koenen Glanz. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1950, from St. Monica Parish, Milwaukee. She professed first vows on March 19, 1953, and final vows on July 16, 1958.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Victoria (Herbert) Steffes.
She is survived by nephews, David (Sandra) Steffes, Daniel (Cynthia) Steffes and Michael Steffes; a niece, Susan (William) Braun; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, 100 N 6th St, Bellevue, Iowa, 52031, is in charge of arrangements.