AMES, Iowa — Ronald Driscoll, age 78, of Ames, Iowa, died at his home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Per his wishes, Ronald was cremated and no local service will be held at this time. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.
Born May 1, 1941, in Bernard, Iowa, Ronald Dennis Driscoll was the son of Earl Dennis and Hilda Anne (Lasche) Driscoll. He grew up and attended school in Dubuque, graduating in 1960 from Wahlert High School.
Ronald served in the United States Air Force from 1960-64. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa, and was married to Martha Jane Fisher in 1968. The couple made their home in Dubuque and was blessed with two sons, Eric and Thad. In 2002, the family settled in Ames.
Ronald was a fan of sports, especially basketball. He loved playing as well as following his favorite teams on television.
Survivors include his sons, Eric Driscoll, of Marion, and Thad (JoAnne) Driscoll, of Perry, GA; three grandchildren, Jackson, D.J. and Benjamin Driscoll; two sisters, Joyann (Don) Holdridge and Marlene (Bob) Schiffer, both of Dubuque; as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers, Cletus and Floyd Driscoll; a sister and her husband and daughter, Madonna, Jerry and Rhoda Schwartz; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Driscoll.
Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Ronald and his family.