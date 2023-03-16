Betty J. Barth, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
David A. Beckius, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, St. Raphael Cathedral. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Robert L. Beckley, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Recommended for you
Kathleen A. Bowman, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Barbara A. Brown, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jean L. Frey, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 17, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Robert L. Hingtgen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Thomas J. Johnson, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Dubuque Driving Range.
Dennis Johnston, Davenport, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Paul S. Kieffer, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Derek M. Knapp, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Judy L. Knickerbocker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas Kuempel, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Patricia C. McFadden, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound; and from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Scales Mound United Methodist Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lynda Peters, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.