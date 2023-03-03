BENTON, Wis. — Lynne I. Montgomery, 83, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at United Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Pastor Ed Santiago officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Lynne was born on December 10, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of William H. and Lillian R. (Noel) Bradley. She was united in marriage to Glen Montgomery on October 11, 1958, in McHenry, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2006.
Lynne was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She worked for many years farming with her husband. Their dream was to own a farm in Wisconsin, so in 1973 they purchased the farm in Benton. Lynne farmed until Glen retired. After taking CNA courses, she worked at Manor Care in Platteville for 15 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Benton for many years. She taught religion, was a member of the board and assisted with funeral dinners. Lynne was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved to bowl, play horseshoes, swim and spend time with her family and friends.
Lynne is survived by two children, Janet (Dorrance) Bussan and Jim (Tammy) Montgomery; seven grandchildren, Brenda (Ben) Leifker, Brian (Lindsay) Bussan, Beth (Justin) Stegall, Brandon (Shannon) Bussan, Barbara (Joe) Zenz, London Montgomery and Kiley Montgomery; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law and father-in law, Dollie and Joe Montgomery; and Glen’s siblings and their spouses.
In lieu of flowers, a Lynne I. Montgomery Memorial Fund has been established. Memorial may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
