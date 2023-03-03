BENTON, Wis. — Lynne I. Montgomery, 83, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at United Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Pastor Ed Santiago officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

Lynne was born on December 10, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of William H. and Lillian R. (Noel) Bradley. She was united in marriage to Glen Montgomery on October 11, 1958, in McHenry, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2006.

