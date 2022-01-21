Sister Joan Redden, BVM (James Irene), 92, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Private funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Joan was an elementary teacher in Clinton and Davenport, Iowa; Chicago; Cicero, Ill.; Seattle; and Mountlake Terrace, Wash. She served as a secondary teacher in Iowa City, Iowa; and Lombard, Waukegan and Lake Forest, Ill. She also ministered as the director of religious education at Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., a teacher assistant in North Chicago, Ill., and an assistant apartment manager in Waukegan, Ill.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1929, in Chicago to James and Irene (Karaffa) Redden. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1947, from St. Francis of Rome Parish, Cicero, Ill. She professed first vows on March 19, 1950 and final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by cousins and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 74 years.