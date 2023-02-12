CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mary Jo Curwen passed away at home in Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA, on January 26, 2023, from Covid complications. Her immune system was weakened by 5 years of intermittent breast cancer treatments. She enjoyed her close-knit family, many friends, long legal career, reading, traveling, helping others through community support groups, cats and stuffed animals.

Born 80 years ago in Cuba City, WI on July 22, 1942, to C.W. “Bill” Curwen and Theda Hillary Curwen, she grew up on their family Hereford farm in Buncombe (in Benton Township, WI) with four younger siblings (Randy, Connie, Ceanne, and Christie). She was active in 4-H and showed beef cattle at the local Lafayette County Fair, having the reserve grand champion beef steer one year and winning the champion beef showmanship award, too.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.