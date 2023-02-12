CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mary Jo Curwen passed away at home in Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA, on January 26, 2023, from Covid complications. Her immune system was weakened by 5 years of intermittent breast cancer treatments. She enjoyed her close-knit family, many friends, long legal career, reading, traveling, helping others through community support groups, cats and stuffed animals.
Born 80 years ago in Cuba City, WI on July 22, 1942, to C.W. “Bill” Curwen and Theda Hillary Curwen, she grew up on their family Hereford farm in Buncombe (in Benton Township, WI) with four younger siblings (Randy, Connie, Ceanne, and Christie). She was active in 4-H and showed beef cattle at the local Lafayette County Fair, having the reserve grand champion beef steer one year and winning the champion beef showmanship award, too.
Mary Jo attended Buncombe School (a rural one-room schoolhouse) through eighth grade and then attended Benton High School where she graduated valedictorian in May of 1960 and earned a National Merit Scholarship. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority and an honors student, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in June of 1964.
Upon graduating from college, she worked in Connecticut and then California, before receiving a scholarship to UCLA Law School. While attending law school, she also worked as a probation officer and dorm assistant. In her June 1971 graduation, she was 1 of only 30 women in her class of 300.
After years of private practice, she joined the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and there met a fellow lawyer, Colin Wing Chiu. They were married on January 1, 1980, at the Wayfarer’s Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. They encouraged their 2 daughters’ interests (Tiffany’s horses and Nicole’s ice skating, pageants) from grade school and beyond. She was a loving Nana to grandsons Donovan and Beckett.
Mary Jo is survived by her loving husband Colin Chiu; daughter Tiffany Joelle Chiu (Paul Kuhr); daughter Nicole Hillary Chiu-Wang (Donnie Wang and sons Donovan and Beckett); siblings Randy Curwen, Connie Hay, and Christie Curwen; in-laws Keith Peckham; Jeannette Wang; Florence Loo; Mae Chiu; George Chiu; and loving uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her parents Theda and Bill Curwen and sister Ceanne Curwen Peckham preceded her in death.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Benton, WI, the afternoon of July 9, 2023, at the Benton United Methodist Church, (608) 759-5551. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Mary Jo’s memory to your favorite charity.
