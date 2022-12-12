Sarah M. Addison, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Montfort VFW and The Hollow Bar & Grill, Montfort, Wis.
Donald E. Andrews, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, 508 Main St., Darlington, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today, Darlington United Methodist Church.
Jane Becker, Dubuque -- Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Conley, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Stanley C. Ellis, Cuba City, Wis. -- Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Steven M. Ferring, Dubuque -- Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, American Legion.
Guy A. Gard Jr., Dubuque -- Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the church.
Virginia Gorden, Dubuque -- Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. June 15 at the church.
Clarence E. Hansel, Strawberry Point, Iowa -- Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Coleburg United Methodist Church.
Anelene Heidenreich, Stockton, Ill. -- Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Grace Joan Herbst, Huntsville, Ala. — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Liela L. Hoffman, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Springbrook, Iowa.
Elizabeth A. Kalb, Dubuque -- Visitation: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Seth J. Ketterer, Moab, Utah — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore, Wis. Service: Noon Dec. 20 at the church.
Joseph C. Kintzle, Edgewood, Iowa -- Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Mass of Christian burial: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Gregory T. Merritt, Shoreview, Minn. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
Keith R. Meyer, Dubuque -- Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Nancy J. Pechous, Dubuque -- Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Suzanne M. Ruff, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom.
David J. Schilling, Dubuque — Visitation: 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Joann L. Schumacher, Zwingle, Iowa -- Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Roger L. Sedgwick, Potosi, Wis. -- Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mildred Shores, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
William A. Siegert, Dubuque -- Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
David J. Studier, Dubuque -- Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Merlin W. Timmerman, Galena, Ill. -- Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
