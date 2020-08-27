SHERRILL, Iowa — Julie Ann Potter, 57, beloved wife of John Potter, passed beyond this earthly place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 3:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Trinity Church. Burial will in Mt Calvary Cemetery.
Julie was born November 26, 1962, in Dubuque, daughter of Robert and Barbara (Strong) Durey.
She graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 1981.
On August 15, 1992, she married the love of her life, John.
Her love of baking and cooking started at a young age. She owned and operated Retro Cakes and Cupcravery since 2014.
Julie also enjoyed Retro Culture and festival events, live music, her “Motor Family,” exploration through local and long distance travels such as Colorado Rocky Mountains, Hawaii, and Alaska with her husband. She loved spending time with loved ones, especially with the “littles.”
She is survived by her husband, John, of Sherrill; mother, Barbara Durey, of Dubuque; siblings, Robert Durey and Jennifer Durey Waugh, both of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews, including Amanda and Jordan Reynolds and Taylor Nemmers, with whom she had very special relationships.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Kelly Reynolds; sister, Jeanne Reynolds; and father, Robert Durey.
For further information, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Memorials may be made to the Julie Ann Potter Memorial Fund.