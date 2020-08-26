Lucille A. “Sis” (Sigwarth) Link, age 89, of Dubuque and formerly of Balltown, Iowa, passed away peacefully at 9:11 p.m., on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, with family by her side and surrounded by music.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family visitation and Catholic Mass was held to celebrate Sis’ life at St. Columbkille’s Church. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Balltown, Iowa. The Funeral Mass will be available for viewing on the Behr Funeral Home Facebook page after Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Lucille was born on April 6, 1931, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of John and Anna (Leick) Sigwarth.
Sis was united in marriage to the love of her life, Delbert P. Link, on May 15, 1951, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Balltown. They settled into their new life, farming side by side and raising their family. They were blessed to celebrate almost 61 years of married life together before Del passed away on May 7, 2012. Sis was very committed to the parishes of St. Francis and St. Columbkille’s, leading the music program, being a Eucharist Minister and Lector. She volunteered at the school helping the children with reading and spelling. Sis also devoted time to Birthright and the Dubuque County Right to Life. She was an incredible baker of pies, cakes and candies, a trait not only appreciated by family and friends, but also earning her several blue ribbons at the county fair. Sis was also an active leader of the 4-H program. She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, playing cards and bowling. Sis never stopped learning by completing the Archdiocese Lay Formation Program, Bible study, and learning to play the violin. Never one to sit still, Sis was an active traveler as well, including trips to Europe, Canada and the U.S., including Alaska and multiple trips to Hawaii. She especially loved sharing her gift of music with all of the residents and staff members of Stonehill. Sis was truly one of a kind, a hard-working woman who treasured her family, faith and was committed to helping her community. She was loved and will be missed more than words can convey.
Those left to cherish Sis’ memory include her children, Mark (Diane) Link, Dubuque, IA, Bill (Jean) Link, Dubuque, IA, and Roseann (Steve) Weust, Rockford, IL; a son-in-law, Paul Decker, Dubuque, IA; her 11 grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Kayti, Krystal, Ryan, Nathan, Rebecca, Alison, Nicole, Chandal and Mitchell; seven great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; and her siblings, Alice Link, Dubuque, IA, Marina Klein, Dubuque, IA, and Louis (Jean) Sigwarth, Balltown, IA.
Sis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert P. Link; a daughter, Kathy Decker; her siblings, Armella (Al) Banwarth, Rev. Reynold Sigwarth, Dorothy (Arnie) Klein, Celestine (Eleanor) Sigwarth and Werner (Dolores) Sigwarth; and two brothers-in-law, John Klein and Sylvester Link.
Sis’ family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all of her compassionate caregivers throughout the years.
Memorials in honor of Sis may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Lucille Link Family.
