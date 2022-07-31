Mary E. “Betty” McPoland, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Epworth, Iowa took Jesus’ hand and danced into the gates of Heaven to be with the love of her life on July 28, 2022, surrounded by her family at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Betty will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Betty will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth.
Betty was born July 7, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Otto and Loretta (Wilwert) Schmerbach. On May 3, 1958 she married the love of her life John “Jack” E. McPoland. Together they had four children. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2017.
The closest things to Betty’s heart was traveling, cooking, fishing, and nurturing her family. Betty was well known for her cooking at the ranch which always included a spread of family favorites that had her own special touch. She spent many sunny days fishing in the pond for “Walter”. She enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, and many adventurous trips to faraway places with extended family. Betty also spent many years gardening, sewing, dancing, and playing euchre with family and friends. Her children loved to watch their parents dance and listen to “mom” play her accordion as they sang along. Her heart was made of gold and you could always find a smile upon her face. Betty’s motherly instincts started at a very young age with the sudden loss of her cherished mother, as she helped raise her siblings and it continued on to raising her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark (Jodie) McPoland of Epworth, IA, Lori (Gary) Milledge of Dubuque, IA, Jodi (Douglas) Warden of Dubuque, IA; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Reynold (LouAnn) Schmerbach of North Buena Vista, Myrene (Ed) Heiderscheit of Peosta, Maury (Elaine) Schmerbach of Dubuque, and Richard (Donna) Schmerbach of Oregon, a sister-in-law, Nancy Then of Dyersville, IA; brother-in-law, Don McPoland of Los Angeles, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Patrick McPoland; two grandchildren, Zachary McPoland and Terry McPoland; two brothers, Robert (Dolly) Schmerbach, and Marvin Schmerbach; sister, Shirley (Tony) Meyer her father and mother-in-law, William and Mary B. (McCabe) McPoland; a sister-in-law, Janann McPoland; and brothers-in-law, Joe Then, and Joseph McPoland of Sherrill, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or Dubuque Veterans Freedom Center in memory of Betty McPoland.
The family would like to offer special recognition to Hospice of Dubuque for their dedication, compassion, and support.
