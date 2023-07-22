funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Michelle London Author email Jul 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathryn A. Barden, Mesa, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.Lawrence E. Bird, Ashland, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.William G. Darrow, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church. Recommended for you Dan Dunham, Frankenmuth, Mich. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Asbury Eagles Club.Janice C. Duve, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.Connie E. Fessler, Biloxi, Miss. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, Earlville (Iowa) Community Center.Linda L. Knight, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon today, Memorial Park, Lancaster.Gunter Malik, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Memorial service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.Vivian T. Steffen, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Michelle London Author email Follow Michelle London Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives