Kathryn A. Barden, Mesa, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Lawrence E. Bird, Ashland, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.

