EPWORTH, Iowa — Gary “Poncho” Gene Hancock, 71, of Epworth, Iowa passed away peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Gary will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian burial for Gary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650.
Gary was born on February 2, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Calvin “Blackie” and Margaret V. (Cooley) Hancock. He was a 1969 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, where he excelled in getting in trouble with Buck. He eagerly enlisted in the United States Army, and was proud to be a Vietnam Vet. It was love at first sight when he met Bonnie Jean Decker. The couple was united in marriage on August 14, 1971, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa.
Gary bled green for 40 years, employed first as a truck driver, and then in the office at Flynn Ready Mix. He was a favorite of many contractors because he could back that truck into any spot.
Gary was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and the Leaky Lodge.
Gary was a lifelong New York Yankees, Indianapolis Colts and John Wayne fan. He played a terrific first base for the Pussycats softball team and the Epworth Orioles baseball team. He was a past coach of the Dubuque County Legion team and past volunteer for Hospice of Dubuque.
Gary was grateful to be married to his wife of 50 years, Bonnie Hancock of Epworth; and father of three great kids, Toby (Anne) Hancock of Riverside, Kelly (Robin) Wink of Bernard, and Meg (Terry “Bubba”) Boge of Dyersville; and he loved, loved his four grandchildren, Calvin (Megan Hogan) Hancock, Madalyn Bergfeld-Hancock, Emma Wink, and Owen Boge; and his great grand-daughter, Raelynn Grace. He also had 3 “wanna be” daughters, Donna Gulyash, Kim Simon, and Erin Shanahan.
Gary is also survived by in-laws, Coleen Hancock of Epworth, Debi O’Brien of Dubuque, Pearl (David) Shanahan, Margie (Ron “Zip”) Gassman, Jay (Marlene) Decker, and Lynn Decker all of Bernard; and his daily telephone call buddy, Uncle Jack (Aunt Gayle) Hancock.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas Hancock on January 31, 2016; Father and Mother-in-law, Earl J. and Rose Decker; Step mother-in-law, Carmelene Decker; three brothers-in-law, David Decker, Lawrence M. “Larry” Decker, and Steve Bradley; one niece, Rachel Decker; and one nephew, Gabe Glasman.
The family would like to give a special Thank you to the Epworth Fire & EMS Department, MercyOne Emergency and Cardiac Unit (Especially Nurses Heather and Treslyn) for all the care and support that they gave to Gary.
In lieu of flowers a Gary Hancock memorial fund has been established.
Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Gary “Poncho” Hancock Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Video tribute may be viewed and Online condolences may be given to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com