Marques Ryan Jozefowicz, 23, of Wichita, Kan., loving son, brother, grandson and devoted friend, died October 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Wichita, Kan., to honor and celebrate his life.
Marques is survived by his father F. Michael Jozefowicz, and mother, Angela Jozefowicz, both of Wichita; sister, Ashley (Clint) Schild, of Derby; grandparents, Roger and Karen Winter, of Waucoma, IA and Mike and Betty Jozefowicz, of Dubuque, IA; uncles and aunts, Cameron and Lisa Fast, of Dubuque, IA and Mark and Holly Lyford, of Grain Valley, MO; and cousins, Allison Fast, of Dallas, TX, Madison Fast, of Dubuque, IA, and Addyson, Paige and Landry Lyford, of Grain Valley, MO. Many other family and friends.
In lieu flowers, a memorial has been established with suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
