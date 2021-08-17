MANCHESTER, Iowa — Conrad I. Tegeler, 96 of Manchester, Iowa passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Visitation: 3 — 7 p.m., today, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester where a Scripture Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 9 — 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester with Father Gabriel Anderson. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Manchester.
Conrad was born November 9, 1924, in Dyersville, Iowa to Ulrich and Eugenia Tegeler. He was raised on the family farm west of Dyersville and attended Xavier schools, graduating with the class of 1942.
While attending a dance with his friends in 1946 his sister introduced him to his future wife, Jeanette Diers. Conrad and Jeanette and were married November 4, 1948, in Colesburg, Iowa. Conrad and Jeanette were married 69 years until Jeanette passed away in 2019.
The newlyweds moved to Manchester where Conrad went to work for an oil distributor. In 1963 Conrad and Jeanette started their own business “Tegeler Oil Company” a franchisee of Continental Oil Company (CONOCO). His ambitious, outgoing and friendly personality led to success and the company eventually expanded to multiple tank wagon delivery routes and gas stations. He sold the company in 1986. After a short retirement Conrad purchased a farm and began selling real estate for F & M Realty. Conrad and Jeanette loved to travel, they were fortunate to have visited all 50 states, and Europe. One of his most memorable experiences was crossing through the Berlin Wall into East Berlin during the Cold War.
Conrad enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and friends, bowling and golf leagues, card club, pool tournaments in his basement, driving his boat while pulling his children, nieces and nephews on water skis, riding his bike, and driving out to check on the crops. Conrad loved life and was always ready for a new adventure. In his 80’s he embraced technology so he could easily communicate with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Conrad was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for over 70 years where he served as parish council president and usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce, Manchester Golf Club, Hartridge Golf Club, The Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores Association of Iowa and Iowa Oil Jobbers Association.
Family was most important to Conrad he is survived by his children Michael (Janet), David (Verla) and Susan Kelchen (Joe) of Manchester and Kathy Baragary (Ken) of Marion, son in law Tom Erceg of Cedar Rapids. Grandchildren Mark, Jennifer, Matt, Laura, Michelle, Kristin, Stephanie, Sarah, Tim, Elizabeth, Abigail, Jonathon, Travis and Megan; 15 great grandchildren; his sister Eileen Olberding; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette, daughter Charlene, his parents, brother Larry and sister Kathleen Joester.
Conrad’s family wishes to extend their sincere thank you to the staff at The Meadows and Good Neighbor Home who truly loved Conrad and treated him like family.
In lieu of flowers, please support Camp Courageous and St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School.
Please share a memory of Conrad at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.