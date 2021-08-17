BEETOWN, Wis. — Judy R. Grattan, 74, of Beetown, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Martin Schwarz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, Wis.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Beetown Hall. Burial will be private.

