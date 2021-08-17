Judy R. Grattan Telegraph Herald Aug 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEETOWN, Wis. — Judy R. Grattan, 74, of Beetown, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Martin Schwarz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, Wis.Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Beetown Hall. Burial will be private. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beetown-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities confirm man killed in work-related accident in rural Dubuque Platinum-selling country artist to perform holiday concert in Dubuque Dubuque woman dies after being seriously injured in crash Lisa M. LoBianco Authorities confirm man killed in work-related accident in rural Dubuque