GALENA, Ill. — Wanda M. Luebke, 98, of Galena, IL passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.

The funeral service will be held at Noon, Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.

