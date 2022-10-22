GALENA, Ill. — Wanda M. Luebke, 98, of Galena, IL passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
The funeral service will be held at Noon, Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
She was born May 28, 1924, in Strawberry Point, IA the daughter of Howard and Mary (Morris) Jewett. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School with the class of 1941. After graduation, Wanda attended Bayless Business College and worked at the Savanna Ordinance Depot from 1943 to 1945. While working in Savanna, she met her husband of almost 50 years, Raymond Luebke, who was in the Army there. They were united in marriage on August 14, 1944, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque, and he preceded her in death on June 23, 1994. She was a former St. Matthew Lutheran Church and Friends in Christ member before joining the Lord of Love Lutheran Church. Wanda was a longtime leader of the Galena chapter of the TOPS club. She enjoyed sewing, making cards, doing crossword puzzles, and making church banners.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Richard) Carls of El Paso, IL, Marilyn Kiefer of Columbia Heights, MN, Jerry (Nancy) Luebke of Madison, IN, and James (Damarys) Luebke of DeKalb, IL, grandchildren, Krista, Rebecca, and Laura Carls, Clover (Mike) Weckworth, Kyle Kiefer, David (Sara) Luebke, Derek (Loree) Luebke, Kate (Corey) Luebke, Daniela Troconiz, and Eloy Durant, great-grandchildren, Miles Carls, Sarah Nelson, Chase Weckworth, Rachel, Alexis, and Ian Luebke, two great-great-grandchildren, Shawn and Lily Nelson, one brother, Dean (Eileen) Jewett, and one sister-in-law, Irene Jewett, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son Kenneth in May 2009, and brothers, Wayne, Lee (Betty), and Howard Jr. Jewett.
Memorials may be given to the Lord of Love Lutheran Church, in memory of Wanda.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Galena Stauss Senior Care Community and Hospice of Dubuque for the care and kindness shown to Wanda.
