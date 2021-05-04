John Baxter Hickey, age 76, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at home at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate John’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor John’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Deacon Jim Luksetich officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
John was born on December 19, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Frank J. and Mary (Baxter) Hickey.
John attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, Wahlert Catholic High School, St. Norbert College, graduated from Loras College, and then earned his Master’s degree at Clarke College. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army in intelligence during the Vietnam War until his discharge in 1969.
Unbeknownst to them when they met as children, John would meet the love of his life, Pamela Goodman. Following a short engagement they were married on May 30, 1970, in Glenview, Illinois.
He was employed as a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School for 36 years, retiring in 2005. He loved sharing stories about his adventures as a child with his friend “The Monk.” Teaching truly was his passion and John spent his summers teaching disabled adults at ARC.
In his free time, John could be found spending time at the Veteran’s Freedom Center, playing cards or shooting pool, or shopping at the Hy-Vee on Locust, where he loved finding a good deal. He had a fondness for sitting by the tracks watching the trains go by.
John liked being outside and always took meticulous care of his lawn and fish pond. He also found time to spend out on the river boating and fishing.
No doubt, time with his family was always his main priority, and John did his best to never miss any of his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also liked spending time with his 4 legged friend, Daisy the dog, who was always by his side.
We are deeply saddened at losing John here on this Earth with us. He was a wonderful husband, dad, “grumpa” and brother, who has taught us countless life lessons. We love you, miss you, and look forward to one day being reunited for all Eternity.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his loving wife, Pamela Hickey, Dubuque, IA; his children, Kathleen (John) Mundo, Chicago, IL, Rosa Hickey, Sacramento, CA, Erin (Clyde) Kay, Dubuque, IA, Brendan (Christina) Hickey, St. Louis, MO, Caitlin (fiancé Dan Ruden) Hickey, Dubuque, IA, and Meghan (Ashley) Hickey, Davenport, IA; his 12 grandchildren with 1 more due in October, Isabel, Michael, Caroline, Riley, Cooper, Camdyn, Rowyn, Olivia, Jack, Eloise, Penelope and Blake; his siblings, Marien (John) Davis, Dubuque, IA, and Joseph Hickey, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Hickey; and his beloved dog, Bruno.
John’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Dr. R.S. Ramabadron, Dr. Runde, the nurses and staff at Mercy CVU and Hospice of Dubuque, for the outstanding care they provided for John. Also special thanks to his nurse, Kelly Lehnhoff, with whom he shared a special bond.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in John’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. John Hickey Family. Memorials may also be made to the Veteran’s Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd., #1, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.